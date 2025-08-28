© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning new brief

Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published August 28, 2025 at 4:20 AM EDT

Authorities investigative motive behind Minnesota mass shooting, CDC director is out after less than a moth in the job, ex-Biden administration officials detail contentious talks over Israel's war in Gaza.

