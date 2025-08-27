Is his new album, Trombone Shorty pays tribute to his hometown of New Orleans
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Troy Andrews, known as Trombone Shorty, about keeping New Orleans' vibrant music scene alive post-Hurricane Katrina.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Troy Andrews, known as Trombone Shorty, about keeping New Orleans' vibrant music scene alive post-Hurricane Katrina.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.