China-Afghan oil deal ends amid charges of hostage-taking and contract breach
The recent collapse of a high-profile Chinese oil deal in Afghanistan sheds light on the often opaque relationship between Beijing and the Taliban.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The recent collapse of a high-profile Chinese oil deal in Afghanistan sheds light on the often opaque relationship between Beijing and the Taliban.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.