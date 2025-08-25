President Trump threatens to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago
National Guard troops and federal agents have a visible presence in Washington, D.C., and now President Trump has threatened to send them into Chicago.
Copyright 2025 NPR
National Guard troops and federal agents have a visible presence in Washington, D.C., and now President Trump has threatened to send them into Chicago.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.