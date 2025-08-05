Public defenders in Massachusetts and other states demand a pay raise
Dozens of criminal cases are being dismissed in Massachusetts and other states as public defenders refuse to take on new cases until they get a pay raise.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Dozens of criminal cases are being dismissed in Massachusetts and other states as public defenders refuse to take on new cases until they get a pay raise.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.