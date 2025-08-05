© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Celebrate NHPR’s 44th Anniversary with a Gift Today — Every Dollar Keeps Local Journalism Strong

An AI expert on the future of our workforce

By Steve Inskeep
Published August 5, 2025 at 4:08 AM EDT

Are policymakers profoundly underestimating the impacts of AI on the workforce? NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Erik Brynjolfsson of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.