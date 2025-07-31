© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Grab your tickets now for the chance to win $35,000 toward a new car or $25,000 cash!

Not enough money for retirement? NPR wants to hear from you

By Arezou Rezvani
Published July 31, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
NPR wants to hear from people concerned about how they'll support themselves after they stop working.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
NPR wants to hear from people concerned about how they'll support themselves after they stop working.

NPR is working on a series of stories about what life is like for Americans who can't afford to retire or stay retired.

Polls and surveys consistently show that a large percentage of adults age 50 or over either have no retirement savings or are worried they won't have enough money to support themselves during their post-working years.

If you are retired or nearing retirement age and are anxious about your financial situation, we'd like to hear from you.

Fill out this questionnaire, and we may be in touch.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR National NewsNPR NewsLatest from NPR
Arezou Rezvani
Arezou Rezvani is a senior editor for NPR's Morning Edition and founding editor of Up First, NPR's daily news podcast.
See stories by Arezou Rezvani
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.