Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published July 11, 2025 at 4:52 AM EDT

President Trump heads to Texas Friday to survey flood damage, Trump turns sharply critical of Russia's Putin, DOGE gains access to database that controls government payments to farmers and ranchers.

