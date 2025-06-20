© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Minnesota lawmakers seek to move forward, cope with grief over Rep. Hortman's killing

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 20, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT

It’s been an emotional week for lawmakers in Minnesota as they process the shooting death of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Clay Masters, a senior politics reporter at Minnesota Public Radio, joins Here & Now’s Asma Khalid to share highlights from his interview with Republican Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth about what’s ahead for the legislature.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

