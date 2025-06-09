With new travel ban, UMass Amherst international community urged again to defer travel

With a high degree of uncertainty around federal immigration actions and enforcement, officials at the University of Massachusetts Amherst are strongly advising the international school community to defer any non-essential travel at this time.

In the past school year, 36% of UMass Amherst graduate students were from outside the US, according to the school, with 2,623 students from 117 countries. 1600 international students attend as undergraduates. Many are from China, India and South Korea.

The message from the school's Office of Global affairs is especially meant for students or scholars from one of the countries included in the Trump administration's new travel ban on 19 countries, issued June 4, 2025, effective today.

"Further, [President Donald Trump's proclamation] calls for the Secretary of State to periodically assess and recommend whether any travel suspensions should be modified, the scope of which is currently unknown," UMass said in an online message and in an email, adding "the safest course of action for nationals of these countries who hold valid US immigration status is to return to and remain in the US so as not to interrupt study or employment."

Experience of previous federal travel bans has shown that enforcement of orders is often inconsistent, officials said — and that it can vary by port of entry.

The countries are divided into two lists. Entry into the US from "nationals as immigrants and non immigrants" from the Group A countries is fully suspended, the school said.

Those countries are Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen

Additionally, Trump's proclamation announced last week also bars entry into the US of nationals of Group B countries as "immigrants and nonimmigrants on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas," UMass officials said in their alert.

"Consular officers are instructed to reduce the validity for other nonimmigrant visas issued to nationals of these countries to the extent permitted by law," UMass officials said.

Those countries are Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Last week officials told the school community that while the president's June 4 proclamation excludes nationals of these countries who are legal permanent residents or who have valid US visas, "it is our advice that if you are currently outside of the US that you make immediate plans to return as soon as possible. "

A Virginia-based immigration attorney told NPR the new policy will have a global and devastating impact — on people furthering their careers, refugees and families.

But, unlike the Trump administration's abrupt rollout of the 2017 ban, which led widespread confusion and protests, this current travel ban was crafted with more precision, legally. It includes specific exemptions for lawful permanent residents and dual nationals; there are more waivers available this time to individuals who would otherwise be impacted.

