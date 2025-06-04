© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stand with NHPR and protect public media with a donation today!

In 'The Friday Afternoon Club,' Griffin Dunne tells his family's story

WBUR | By Emiko Tamagawa
Published June 4, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT
The cover of "The Friday Afternoon Club" beside author Griffin Dunne. (Courtesy)
/
The cover of "The Friday Afternoon Club" beside author Griffin Dunne. (Courtesy)

Find a book excerpt here

Actor, producer and director Griffin Dunne‘s memoir “The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir” tells the story of the Dunne family and how they were devastated by the 1982 murder of his sister Dominique.

The book is out in paperback next week. Here’s an excerpt from a conversation Dunne had with Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa last June at WBUR’s Cityspace.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NHPR Books
Emiko Tamagawa
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.