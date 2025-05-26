© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

Russian intensifies drone and missile attacks on Ukraine

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 26, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT

Russia has intensified its drone and missile attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, killing at least 30 people over the past week.

President Trump says he’s considering more sanctions against Russia as he criticizes the attacks for undermining efforts toward a U.S.-led peace process.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Siobhan O’Grady, Ukraine bureau chief for The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.