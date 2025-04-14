Morning news brief
The latest in the U.S. trade war with China, El Salvador's president expected to meet with Trump at White House, Meta faces most significant legal challenge yet in an antitrust case beginning Monday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The latest in the U.S. trade war with China, El Salvador's president expected to meet with Trump at White House, Meta faces most significant legal challenge yet in an antitrust case beginning Monday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.