Learning Mandarin Chinese to dream big

By Emily Feng
Published March 25, 2025 at 4:17 AM EDT

The numbers of Americans learning Mandarin Chinese has declined dramatically, but one elementary school in Washington DC is seeing more demand for Chinese language education than ever.

