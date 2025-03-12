CT long-term care workers seek more state support in the wake of COVID-19

March 11 marked a bitter anniversary: a half-decade since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Long-term care workers from the union SEIU 1199 NE and faith leaders rallied Tuesday to reflect on the toll of the virus – and call for more state support. The union represents about 3,500 private sector group home workers that provide care to people who have developmental disabilities and about 6,000 nursing home workers in Connecticut.

Rally-goers held flags branded with the union’s symbol, a sea of yellow fabric against the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Jacina Anderson was among them. She gripped her flag tightly as it flapped in the wind, “solidarity” written in bold letters across the top. Anderson, a direct care worker, was among those remembering health care workers who died from COVID-19, like her uncle.

“I feel like I'm fighting for him too, because his wife is also in health care. His daughters are in health care, so I'm fighting for them as well,” Anderson said.

Members said they now feel forgotten — after being considered essential workers — and want Connecticut lawmakers to recognize that these workers continue to struggle years later.

In a letter, the group called on Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders for flexibility in the state’s budget to raise long-term care worker pay.

The union is asking the Appropriations Committee for $550 million in order to raise wages to $25 an hour. But the request pushes up against the state’s “fiscal guardrail” budget controls.

Pastor Sam Saylor is a retired health care worker, and former member of SEIU 1199NE union.

“When I came down with COVID due to the job, I almost died,” Saylor told the dozens in attendance, including some lawmakers.

“My experience pales, in comparison, to those who lost their lives, and we can't allow the sacrifices that we've made, we can't allow the cost that we paid,” Saylor continued, “to be forgotten, to be mushed over with some economic conversation to say you got guardrails for a rainy day.”

Senate President Martin Looney said Wednesday he’s frequently in touch with SEIU and is aware of their needs, noting “we will do all we can this session to address them.”

Looney pointed to the state’s $1.8 billion budget surplus, and that the state budget is still under the spending cap. “These facts only reinforce the need for further modifications to our onerous and outdated budget constraints,” he said.

Rob Blanchard, communications director for Gov. Lamont’s office, pointed to the $10 million in the proposed state budget dedicated to increase rates for home health aides and low-wage workers under the state-funded home care program, and Medicaid home and community-based services waivers. That annualized funding starts in July 2026.

“Additionally, this funding will help providers address workforce challenges, particularly as the demand for home and community-based services has increased due to an aging population and consumer preference to live independently at home,” Blanchard said in a statement.

A spokesperson for House Speaker Matt Ritter said he met with the union representative late Tuesday, but Ritter was unavailable for comment Wednesday.

Rob Baril, president, SEIU 1199NE, said $25 an hour is still a modest wage - and right now some members can’t live on the pay they receive.

“People have reported living in their cars with children,” Baril said, “long-term care workers who talked about workers — 83 years old, 86 years old — who do not have the ability to retire.”

Saylor emphasized the humanity of health care workers, who he said are still committed to their jobs years after the COVID-19 pandemic upended everything.

“Don’t look at us as an expense,” Saylor said. “Look at us as a necessity.”

This story has been updated to include comments from the Lamont administration and Senate President Martin Looney.