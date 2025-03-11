Southwest Airlines will stop flying bags for free for most customers
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines will stop flying bags for free, for most customers, as part of several traveling experience changes announced Tuesday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines will stop flying bags for free, for most customers, as part of several traveling experience changes announced Tuesday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.