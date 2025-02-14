© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Love and taxidermy: The story of Bud and Jackie Jones

By Savannah Winchester,
Kelly Moffitt-Hawasly
Published February 14, 2025 at 4:12 AM EST

In this Valentine's Day edition of StoryCorps, hear about Bud and Jackie Jones, career taxidermists who met in the 1950s and owned a taxidermy shop in Tallapoosa, Georgia.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Savannah Winchester
Kelly Moffitt-Hawasly
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.