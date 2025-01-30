Authorities believe there are no survivors after a midair crash in Washington, D.C.
Authorities in Washington, D.C., say they believe no one survived a midair collision between a regional airliner and a U.S. Army helicopter.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Authorities in Washington, D.C., say they believe no one survived a midair collision between a regional airliner and a U.S. Army helicopter.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.