After Massachusetts Healthy Incentive Program cuts, western Mass. farms see dramatic drop in sales

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published January 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM EST
Fresh produce at International Food Zone on Belmont Avenue in Springfield, Ma. The store accepts SNAP benefits but not the HIP incentive which now gives people $20 a month for fresh fruits and vegetables from a participating farmer's market.
Fresh produce at International Food Zone on Belmont Avenue in Springfield, Ma. The store accepts SNAP benefits but not the HIP incentive which gives people $20 a month for fresh fruits and vegetables from a participating farmer's market, a reduction from the $40-$80 people could receive last year.
Fresh produce at International Food Zone on Belmont Avenue in Springfield, Ma. The store accepts SNAP benefits but not the HIP incentive which now gives people $20 a month for fresh fruits and vegetables from a participating farmer's market.
Fresh produce at International Food Zone on Belmont Avenue in Springfield, Ma. The store accepts SNAP benefits but not the HIP incentive which gives people $20 a month for fresh fruits and vegetables from a participating farmer's market, a reduction from the $40-$80 people could receive last year.
Some western Mass farms say new cuts in the state program that helps low-income people buy fresh produce is creating a financial crisis.

Before the cuts, families with SNAP food benefits would get between $40 and $80 per month for fresh produce. but now, the limit for the Healthy Incentives Program - or HIP - is $20 a month for everyone.

"It's pretty much proving to be as we feared," said Ryan Voiland, co-owner of Red Fire Farm in Granby and Montague. "Our sales have dropped off dramatically at our winter farmers markets."

Red Fire Farm -- with 200 acres of farmland in Montague and Granby, Massachusetts -- grows produce and flowers. They have seen a dramatic drop in sales of fresh produce since state cuts to the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP).
Red Fire Farm -- with 200 acres of farmland in Montague and Granby, Massachusetts -- grows produce and flowers. They have seen a dramatic drop in sales of fresh produce since state cuts to the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP).

The drop is especially noticeable in places like Springfield with large low-income populations, as well as with wholesalers who serve people on low incomes.

Voiland said there’s also a ripple effect for vendors who don’t even sell fruit and vegetables since some customers are just no longer coming out to the markets at all.

"For some people, they feel like it's not even worth it to make the trip because it's such a small amount of produce that they can get."

Voiland says Red Fire – one of the region’s largest organic farms - was already reeling from a fire last year and rising minimum wage costs. Without a reversal of the HIP cuts, he said the business will need to make some tough choices, such as whether to stop selling winter goods in Springfield.

"Right now we're hanging on and still going," he said. "But we probably are going to have to make a decision not to do that market if the sales keep being dismal."

And he said the risk for summer markets is even worse than winter since there are more products that rely on HIP. Red Fire has been working with consultants on how the farm might restructure the business to make it more viable - and Voiland said they're hoping people who don’t rely on the HIP program will help make up for those losses.

Meanwhile, Voiland said they are calling on legislators to reverse the cuts.

State senator Jo Comerford of Northampton said legislators will consider adding more money for HIP but have to wait for the governor's next supplemental budget, and she doesn't know when that will be.

"I understand the blow to people who need food, to the farmers, to our economy," said Comerford.

Comerford said she's filing legislation to make HIP a permanent part of the state budget.
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
