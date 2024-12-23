Gone but not forgotten: Hartford to commemorate Whalers’ 50th anniversary

It’s been nearly three decades since the Hartford Whalers left Connecticut’s capital city for points south, but the former NHL team still has a firm grip on nostalgic fans.

Next month, 50 years to the day after the team first took to the ice in Hartford, those fans will have the opportunity to celebrate their long-departed Whalers at a series of anniversary events in the capital city.

Announced Friday at the XL Center in downtown Hartford, the 50th anniversary events will include the debut of a new Whalers documentary, autograph signings by former team members, an on-ice celebration before a Hartford Wolf Pack AHL game, and the raising of a commemorative banner over the XL Center rink.

All proceeds from the events will go toward the creation of a new street hockey league at the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford, according to Anthony Anthony, Connecticut’s chief marketing officer.

“The Whalers and the legacy of the Whalers run through our blood,” said Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, speaking at a press conference announcing the celebrations. “We are so proud of it.”

Donning a green Whalers jacket, Gov. Ned Lamont said the team had helped make Connecticut such a great state for the sport of hockey.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Gov. Ned Lamont competes with Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam and Sonar the mascot to clear pucks off the logo for the 50th anniversary celebration of the Hartford Whalers’ founding following a press event at the XL Center on December 20, 2024.

“We love everything about the Whalers,” said Lamont. “What it meant for this city, what it means for this state.”

Former team owner Howard Baldwin said the enduring legacy of the team isn’t because of players or executives, but the continued passion of the team’s supporters.

“Here they are today, still an iconic brand, and they’re an iconic brand because of you, the people,” Baldwin said. “The fans.”

Baldwin made a suggestion to the governor about the potential for the return of NHL hockey to Hartford.

“Governor, I urge you to keep fighting hard to get Hartford back in the NHL. Don’t let all the naysayers say it can’t be done,” said Baldwin.

Closing his remarks, Lamont said he’d keep up that fight.

“Every day, we keep trying to bring them home,” Lamont said.

