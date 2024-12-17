Russian general in charge of chemical and biological warfare is killed in Moscow
The apparent assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov came a day after Ukraine's security service charged him with using banned chemical weapons.
Copyright 2024 NPR
