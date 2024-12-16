© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support trusted, local journalism today!

One way to get more teens reading could be romance novels

By Sequoia Carrillo
Published December 16, 2024 at 4:45 PM EST

One way to get teens to read more might be to add a little romance. Members of a high school romance book club in Portland, Ore., explain why they love love stories.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sequoia Carrillo
Sequoia Carrillo is an assistant editor for NPR's Education Team. Along with writing, producing, and reporting for the team, she manages the Student Podcast Challenge.
See stories by Sequoia Carrillo

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.