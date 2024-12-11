© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Mainers could play role in preserving monarchs even though state population is stable

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 11, 2024 at 1:53 PM EST
Monarch butterfly on a swamp milkweed plant in Midcoast Maine. Milkweed plays a key role in the butterflies' life cycle, providing food for their larvae.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced this week that it wants to list monarch butterflies as threatened.

The agency said populations have declined by more than 95% in the west and 80% in the east.

In Maine, monarchs are already listed as a species of special concern. Phillip deMaynadier of the state department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says that concern is largely due to habitat pressure outside of Maine. He said their population in the state is fairly stable.

"Maine is a relatively minor player in terms of the fate of the monarch in North America," he said.

Even so, because monarchs use habitats that are in backyards and close to home, deMaynadier said the public has a unique opportunity to play more of a role than in other federal listings.

He said planting and preserving existing milkweed, which monarchs depend on to reproduce, will influence their success.

Federal officials are seeking public input on listing monarchs as threatened through mid March.
