Exploring what Trump might mean when he vowed to rebuild Washington, D.C.

By Michel Martin
Published November 18, 2024 at 5:16 AM EST

Donald Trump has said he will "rebuild" Washington, D.C., during his second term. What does that mean for the city that houses the federal government?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
