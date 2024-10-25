Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno reveals cancer diagnosis

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a statement released by his office on Friday.

"I will begin treatment ASAP," he said in the statement addressed to Springfield's residents.

Sarno did not reveal what form of cancer he has been diagnosed with, but said he plans to continue his duties as mayor during his recovery.

"I expect to make a full and complete recovery," he said.

According to Springfield's charter, if Sarno were unable to temporarily perform his duties, those would fall to the current City Council president, Michael Fenton.

"The person upon whom such duties shall devolve shall be called 'acting mayor,' and he shall possess the powers of mayor only in matters not admitting of delay, but shall have no power to make permanent appointments," the charter reads.

Sarno, 61, is the longest serving mayor in Springfield's history, having been in office since 2008. He was re-elected to a four-year term less than a year ago.

He thanked his team of doctors at Mercy Medical Center and his family.

"I have a wonderful wife and two amazing daughters by my side as we face this challenge," he said.

Mary Hurley, a former Springfield mayor and a longtime supporter and friend of Sarno's, said the news broke her heart.

"He's put his heart and soul into the city of Springfield, with his time on the council and first and foremost as mayor," Hurley said. "I'm heartbroken, but Domenic's a fighter."

Hurley is confident Sarno will be able to continue with his duties while he recovers.

"If anyone can do it, Domenic can," she said. "He worked for me when I was mayor and I had a great team. He has a great team. I'm confident he can make the decisions and he has enough soldiers to carry them out."