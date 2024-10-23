© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Baylor Project: Tiny Desk Concert

By Mitra I. Arthur
Published October 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT

When Marcus and Jean Baylor of The Baylor Project enter a space, their love for each other and playfulness is on display. Those traits carry over to the music they’ve been creating since becoming musical partners, in addition to life partners. Their journey to the Desk includes similar musical upbringings as children of pastors (evident in Marcus’ repeated call and response of “Let the church say what? Amen!”) and stints in music groups prior to forming The Baylor Project: Marcus as a drummer in jazz quartet Yellowjackets, and Jean in R&B duo Zhané. These threads are woven through their joint musical output that has garnered them seven Grammy nominations.

When reflecting on their visit to the Tiny Desk, the Baylors remarked that this is a “one-of-a-kind performance” that perfectly reflected their ethos “of love, family, faith, culture and community!” The kinetic energy of “We Swing (The Cypher)” allows Jean to display her skillful scatting as she trades bars with a stacked horn section featuring Keith Loftis, Freddie Hendrix and Mark Williams. We have to give the drummer some love, as Marcus gives us a stirring and impressive drum interlude. You can see the couple’s adorable, flirtatious dynamic in the joyful “Happy to Be With You,” as Marcus teases his wife to “sing about me!” causing her to laugh. In the mournful “2020,” bassist Ben Williams lays down an intro that is a harbinger of the shattering vortex the band creates, mimicking the uncertainty of the title year, all while laced with Jean’s prayers. Those prayers are answered in the set’s peaceful closer, “Only Believe,” as Terry Brewer’s piano provides a perfect soothing balm.

SET LIST

  • “We Swing (The Cypher)”
  • “Happy To Be With You”
  • “2020”
  • “Only Believe”

MUSICIANS

  • Jean Baylor: vocals
  • Marcus Baylor: drums
  • Terry Brewer: keys
  • Ben Williams: upright bass
  • Keith Loftis: tenor sax, soprano sax
  • Freddie Hendrix: trumpet, flugelhorn
  • Mark Williams: trombone

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer/Editor: Mitra I. Arthur
  • Director: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel, Zayrha Rodriguez
  • Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis
  • Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Maia Stern
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Mitra I. Arthur
