Some in the Haitian community find a home in Tijuana, Mexico
Haitian immigrants have started families in Tijuana, learned Spanish, opened up businesses and are looking forward to a different version of the “American dream.”
Copyright 2024 NPR
Haitian immigrants have started families in Tijuana, learned Spanish, opened up businesses and are looking forward to a different version of the “American dream.”
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.