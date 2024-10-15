VP Harris is spending a lot of time courting Black voters -- specifically men
Vice President Harris is racing to shore up support and turnout from Black male voters with new promises and a high-profile radio town hall.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Vice President Harris is racing to shore up support and turnout from Black male voters with new promises and a high-profile radio town hall.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.