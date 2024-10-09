Morning news brief
Hurricane Milton is expected to be historic when it makes landfall. Attorneys general sue TikTok -- saying it places profit over children's mental health. The EPA mandates replacement of lead pipes.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Copyright 2024 NPR
