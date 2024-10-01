© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Watch the CBS News vice presidential debate simulcast

By Heidi Glenn
Published October 1, 2024 at 5:50 PM EDT
Updated October 01, 2024 at 17:54 PM ET

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance face off for the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2024 election tonight starting at 9 p.m. ET.

You can watch the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast on NPR right here — and also tune in on many public radio stations and in the NPR app. Continue watching and listening after the debate for NPR in-studio analysis with our team of hosts and reporters.

Heidi Glenn
Heidi Glenn has been the Washington Desk's digital editor since 2022, and at NPR since 2007, when she was hired as the National Desk's digital producer. In between she has served as Morning Edition's lead digital editor, helping the show's audio stories find life online.
