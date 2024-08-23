With Kamala Harris leading in the polls, can Donald Trump come back?
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican pollster John McLaughlin about how former President Donald Trump can win back the White House in November.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican pollster John McLaughlin about how former President Donald Trump can win back the White House in November.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.