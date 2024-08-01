Remembering writer Gail Lumet Buckley
The daughter of singer Lena Horne, Buckley who chronicled her family's history from enslavement to becoming a part of the Black bourgeoisie. She died July 18. Originally broadcast in 1986.
Copyright 2024 NPR
