Tadej Pogacar wins the Tour de France -- his third title
Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia clinched victory Sunday at this year's Tour de France. A rapid 21-mile final time trial kept him ahead of his two chief Danish and Belgian rivals
Copyright 2024 NPR
Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia clinched victory Sunday at this year's Tour de France. A rapid 21-mile final time trial kept him ahead of his two chief Danish and Belgian rivals
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.