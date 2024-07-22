© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase your tickets today and be entered to win $35k toward a new car or $25k in cash and so much more during NHPR's Summer Raffle!

Tadej Pogacar wins the Tour de France -- his third title

By Willem Marx
Published July 22, 2024 at 3:32 AM EDT

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia clinched victory Sunday at this year's Tour de France. A rapid 21-mile final time trial kept him ahead of his two chief Danish and Belgian rivals

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Willem Marx
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.