Happy anniversary: The puzzle known as Rubik's Cube turns 50 this year
The combination puzzle known as Rubik's Cube has been giving people carpal tunnel for 50 years now. The cube's creator explains why he did that to us.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The combination puzzle known as Rubik's Cube has been giving people carpal tunnel for 50 years now. The cube's creator explains why he did that to us.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.