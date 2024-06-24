© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism that brings clarity, context, and community!

Princess Anne was hospitalized with several minor injuries, says Buckingham Palace

By Joe Hernandez
Published June 24, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne was hospitalized as a precautionary measure after sustaining minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday. Above, princess attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 17.
Victoria Jones
/
AP
Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne was hospitalized as a precautionary measure after sustaining minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday. Above, princess attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 17.

Princess Anne, the younger sister of King Charles III, suffered a concussion and other minor injuries after an “incident” Sunday evening, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Princess Royal, 73, is in Southmead Hospital in Bristol as a “precautionary measure for observation” and is expected to make a full recovery, officials added.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

Multiple British newsoutlets reported that Anne’s injuries on her Gatcombe Park estate are suspected to have been caused by an impact with a horse.

According to her biography on the Royal Family’s website, the princess is an “expert horsewoman” who has taken part in equestrian competitions throughout her life, including the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished Anne well Monday in a post on X. “Everyone in the country is immensely fond of Her Royal Highness,” Sunak said. “We're all sending her our best wishes for a swift recovery.”

Anne’s injury is the latest in a string of health issues to befall the Royal Family this year.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared in public earlier this month for the first time since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

In February, Buckingham Palace said King Charles had started treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. It was announced in April that he would soon return to royal duties.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR NewsLatest from NPR
Joe Hernandez
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Joe Hernandez
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.