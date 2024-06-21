Is a statewide ban on cell phones in schools realistic?
Banning smartphones in schools is one of those rare policies that Republicans and Democrats seem to agree on but it hasn’t always been a popular idea — so what’s changed?
Copyright 2024 NPR
Banning smartphones in schools is one of those rare policies that Republicans and Democrats seem to agree on but it hasn’t always been a popular idea — so what’s changed?
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.