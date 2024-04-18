© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Thistle & Shamrock: New Sounds

Published April 18, 2024 at 9:08 AM EDT
Martin Hayes.
Courtesy of the artist
Martin Hayes.

New music is as much of a springtime certainty as fresh buds on the trees. Host Fiona Ritchie is keen to get among it all and share recordings recently acquired, downloaded, and re-discovered. This is your chance to be among the first to hear what's dropped into the Thistle mailbox, including new music from Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Altan, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, and Martin Hayes and the Common Ground Ensemble.

