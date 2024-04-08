PHOTOS: A blue sky day for the wonder of totality in New England

Across a swath of northern New England, people experienced the changing light and conditions of a rare solar eclipse, and they celebrated in their own ways.
Our journalists in cities, towns and rural places captured the moment.
Brian Bechard
/
Maine Public
The early morning sun breaks over downtown Houlton, Maine, in the totality by day's end.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Viewers get set up in prime spots on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, Maine.
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Big Nazo, a performance art group from Rhode Island, exhibits their art in Houlton, Maine, on the morning ahead of the eclipse.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Photographed near 2:30 in the afternoon, the total solar eclipse begins in Burlington, Vermont.
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public
Eclipse watchers in Brandon, Vermont, toast its arrival.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
The solar eclipse reaches totality over Vermont.
Katie Miller
/
Vermont Public
Totality in Saint Albans, VT.
Note: We're updating this post as more images come in from across the region.