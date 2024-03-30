California's top wage thief
Not paying someone for a job they did is illegal. It's called wage theft. But in California, the worst offender has paid only a tiny fraction of the millions of dollars in wages he owes workers.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Not paying someone for a job they did is illegal. It's called wage theft. But in California, the worst offender has paid only a tiny fraction of the millions of dollars in wages he owes workers.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.