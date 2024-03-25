Israel's war in Gaza puts pressure on Ultra-Orthodox community's military exemption
Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Jews have broad exemption from military duty. But the expanded war on Hamas has intensified pressure to change that.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Jews have broad exemption from military duty. But the expanded war on Hamas has intensified pressure to change that.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.