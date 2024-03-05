Morning news brief
Sixteen states and American Samoa hold primary elections. Supreme Court restores Donald Trump to Colorado's primary ballot. U.N. report finds grounds to believe Hamas attacks in Israel included rapes.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Sixteen states and American Samoa hold primary elections. Supreme Court restores Donald Trump to Colorado's primary ballot. U.N. report finds grounds to believe Hamas attacks in Israel included rapes.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.