© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent journalism by becoming a sustaining member today.

Spring Membership Drive

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published February 19, 2024 at 11:02 AM EST

NHPR is rooted in New Hampshire and sustained by you. Our team of journalists provide insightful election coverage, in-depth stories about diverse people and communities, news about what's happening in the NH Legislature, and bring us together as a community.

Make a contribution today or increase your current monthly sustaining amount to support independent journalism. Together, we can keep local journalism strong.

Give now and you can choose one of our newest thank-you gifts:

When you make a sustaining gift of $5 or more per month or a single gift of $60 or more you can request our new Spring Pint Glass. At 16 ounces you'll enjoy sipping on your favorite beverage while showcasing your love for local journalism. (fmv: $10)
1 of 4  — Spring Pint Glass.jpg
Contribute $5 or more per month or a $60 or more single gift and you can request our new Spring Pint Glass. At 16 ounces you'll enjoy sipping on your favorite beverage while showcasing your love for local journalism.
When you make a sustaining gift of $5 or more per month or a single gift of $60 or more you can request the NHPR Collapsible Dog Bowl. The dog bowl is for those dogs (or cats) on the go. This collapsible bowl is perfect for everyday walks or weekend hikes. 5 1/2" H x 7" diameter. (fmv: $6)
2 of 4  — Dog bowl.jpg
When you make a sustaining gift of $5 or more per month or a single gift of $60 or more you can request the NHPR Collapsible Dog Bowl. The dog bowl is for those dogs (or cats) on the go. This collapsible bowl is perfect for everyday walks or weekend hikes. 5 1/2" H x 7" diameter. (fmv: $6)
When you make a sustaining gift of $13 or more per month or a single gift of $250 or more you can request the NHPR Fall, Winter & Spring Pint Glass Trio. You and your friends and family can enjoy a cold beverage while listening to NHPR. Each pint glass is 16 ounces. (fmv: $30)
3 of 4  — PintGlassTrio.jpg
Contribute $13 or more per month or a $250 or more single gift and you can request the NHPR Fall, Winter & Spring Pint Glass Trio. You and your friends and family can enjoy a cold beverage while listening to NHPR. Each pint glass is 16 ounces.
When you make a sustaining gift of $23 or more per month or a single gift of $1,200 or more you can request 1-yr unlimited digital access to NYTimes.com and NYTimes apps for smartphones and tablets. Anytime. Anywhere. (excludes the crossword and NYT Cooking) (fmv: $52)
4 of 4
When you make a sustaining gift of $23 or more per month or a single gift of $1,200 or more you can request 1-yr unlimited digital access to NYTimes.com and NYTimes apps for smartphones and tablets. Anytime. Anywhere. (excludes the crossword and NYT Cooking) (fmv: $52)

When you make a gift to NHPR, you'll be entered into the following drawings. The sooner you contribute, the more drawings you'll be entered in. And, if you're a new or active sustaining member, you'll be entered into the drawings twice!

Make a gift to NHPR by Thursday, March 7 and you'll be entered into THREE drawings for a Bird Buddy Pro! Enhance your bird watching with the Bird Buddy Pro and vever miss out on the birds in your backyard. The Bird Buddy Pro comes with an AI-powered camera feed, solar roof, 3-in-1 nutrition set, wall mount, suet ball holder and perch extender. Enjoy the ultimate avian experience!
1 of 5  — Bird_Buddy_product_image_10.png
Make a gift to NHPR by Thursday, March 7 and you'll be entered into THREE drawings for a Bird Buddy Pro! Enhance your bird watching with the Bird Buddy Pro and vever miss out on the birds in your backyard. The Bird Buddy Pro comes with an AI-powered camera feed, solar roof, 3-in-1 nutrition set, wall mount, suet ball holder and perch extender. Enjoy the ultimate avian experience!
Bird Buddy
Make a gift to NHPR by Saturday, March 9 at Noon and you'll be entered into a drawing for a trip for 2 to Las Vegas, Nevada! You and a guest will fly from Boston to Las Vegas via Delta Airlines and spend five fabulous nights in what's known as America's Playground. Trip is courtesy of Milne Travel.
2 of 5  — 20230120_185638.jpg
Make a gift to NHPR by Saturday, March 9 at Noon and you'll be entered into a drawing for a trip for 2 to Las Vegas, Nevada! You and a guest will fly from Boston to Las Vegas via Delta Airlines and spend five fabulous nights in what's known as America's Playground. Trip is courtesy of Milne Travel.
Make a gift to NHPR by Monday, March 11 and you'll be entered into a double drawing, each for a RYOBI 21" self-propelled electric lawn mower. The two included 40V 6Ah lithium batteries give you up to 70 minutes of runtime for tackling up to 3/4 acres with ease.
3 of 5  — RYOBI lawn mower.jpg
Make a gift to NHPR by Monday, March 11 and you'll be entered into a double drawing, each for a RYOBI 21" self-propelled electric lawn mower. The two included 40V 6Ah lithium batteries give you up to 70 minutes of runtime for tackling up to 3/4 acres with ease.
RYOBI
Make a gift to NHPR by Wednesday, March 13 at 7:00pm and you'll be entered into a drawing for a $1,500 Southwest Airline gift card. Whether you want to visit family or friends or take a relaxing or adventurous vacation, Southwest Airline flies to more than 120 airports across 11 countries.
4 of 5  — Southwest.jpeg
Make a gift to NHPR by Wednesday, March 13 at 7:00pm and you'll be entered into a drawing for a $1,500 Southwest Airline gift card. Whether you want to visit family or friends or take a relaxing or adventurous vacation, Southwest Airline flies to more than 120 airports across 11 countries.
Make a gift to NHPR by Friday, March 15 at 7:00pm, you'll be entered into a drawing for a trip for 2 to Barbados! You and a guest will fly via Delta Airlines from Boston to Barbados and spend 5 fabulous nights exploring or just relaxing on the beach.
5 of 5  — Untitled design (72).png
Make a gift to NHPR by Friday, March 15 at 7:00pm, you'll be entered into a drawing for a trip for 2 to Barbados! You and a guest will fly via Delta Airlines from Boston to Barbados and spend 5 fabulous nights exploring or just relaxing on the beach.

FAQs

Rules & Regulations
Tags
March 2024 Membership Drive
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.