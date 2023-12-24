Peso Pluma tops the 2023 YouTube chart
Peso Pluma is YouTube's most viewed artist of the year in the U.S. The Mexican music phenom beat out Taylor Swift, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Bad Bunny for the top spot.
Copyright 2023 NPR
