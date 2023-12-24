All Music Considered: Video game tunes
The directors of All Things Considered are the people who choose much of the music you hear on the show. NPR's Scott Detrow talks with director Vincent Acovino about video game music.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The directors of All Things Considered are the people who choose much of the music you hear on the show. NPR's Scott Detrow talks with director Vincent Acovino about video game music.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.