© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a year-end gift to NHPR!

How was 2023 for EVs?

Published December 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with White House Senior Adviser Mitch Landrieu and Consumer Reports autos reporter Keith Barry about the challenge of achieving the Biden administration's EV sales goals.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.