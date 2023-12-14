© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

UNICEF's James Elder discusses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and risk to children

By Steve Inskeep
Published December 14, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with UNICEF spokesperson James Elder about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the extreme risk to children.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

