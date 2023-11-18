© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Life Kit: Cooking turkey for first-timers

By Marielle Segarra
Published November 18, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST

A Thanksgiving turkey can be a great project for beginner cooks. NPR's Life Kit talks with Lan Lam of America's Test Kitchen about how to prep and roast a turkey for first-timers.

