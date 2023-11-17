Head of new gun violence unit in Massachusetts plans to go after 'bad actors' in firearms industry

The head of a new gun violence prevention unit in Massachusetts said a priority will be to hold "bad actors" in the firearms industry accountable.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell created the unit and has appointed attorney Christine Doktor to lead it.

Doktor said she plans to use civil and criminal litigation to prevent gun violence, including going after manufacturers.

"That's addressing misleading marketing practices, product defects, as well as prosecuting illegal trafficking that enable bad actors in the gun industry," she said.

Doktor grew up in Berkshire County and now lives in Hampshire County.

As for whether deterring gun violence in Springfield, where her office will be based, will be particular focus for her, she answered, "deterring gun violence across the entire state will be a top priority and a top focus."

She said she and her colleagues are looking forward to conversations with responsible gun owners, law enforcement, survivors, and advocacy organizations. Doktor says they will inform the unit's work.

