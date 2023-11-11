The Chess Project updates the sound of a legendary blues label
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with the son of the co-founder of the legendary blues label Chess Records. Marshall Chess has released a new album, "The Chess Project."
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with the son of the co-founder of the legendary blues label Chess Records. Marshall Chess has released a new album, "The Chess Project."
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.