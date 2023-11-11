© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift and pay it forward with a gift of meals to the NH Food Bank.

The Chess Project updates the sound of a legendary blues label

By Scott Simon,
Daniel Hensel
Published November 11, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with the son of the co-founder of the legendary blues label Chess Records. Marshall Chess has released a new album, "The Chess Project."

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
NHPR Music News
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Daniel Hensel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.