Officials say California is drought free — but water supply is still strained
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Jeffrey Mount, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California, about drought conditions in California.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Jeffrey Mount, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California, about drought conditions in California.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.